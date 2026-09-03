Disaster Response Training held for irrigation staff in Assam's Morigaon

A Public Awareness Campaign and Disaster Response Training was conducted at Gandhi Bhawan, Morigaon, for staff of the Nagaon Circle (Irrigation) to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities during floods and other emergencies.

The programme was organised by the Morigaon Laharighat Jagiroad Division (Irrigation) in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, under the Non-Structural Component of the Procurement of Steel Wire Rope for Existing Steel Barges initiative.

The training focused on improving flood hazard reduction efforts and strengthening the capacity of field-level personnel to respond effectively during emergencies.

Participants received awareness and hands-on training on fire safety and extinguishment procedures, flood preparedness and safety measures, first aid and rescue techniques, including bandaging, choking management and snake-bite care.

Sessions were also conducted on safety measures during earthquakes, lightning and thunderstorms, with practical demonstrations aimed at improving quick decision-making, teamwork and first-response skills.

Officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the disaster-response capacity of field-level Irrigation staff, particularly in protecting lives, infrastructure and agricultural communities during floods and other emergencies.

Those present at the programme included Nilutpal Bhuyan, Superintending Engineer (Irrigation); Karuna Bora, Executive Engineer (Irrigation); Ranju Sarma, District Project Officer, DDMA Morigaon; and Naba Kumar Deka, Station Officer, Fire & Emergency Services Station, Bhuragaon.