Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach in the northeast in recent years, discrimination against students from the northeast has decreased.

CM Sarma remarked that such prejudice against students has "gone down to a considerable amount" during a news conference.

"If you look at the recent 2-3 years, racial discrimination against northeast kids has suddenly gone down to a significant amount due of PM Modi's massive outreach to the northeast," he remarked.

Later, the chief minister praised PM Modi's "visionary leadership" on Twitter, saying that he had "repositioned India as a great global power."

"A new wave of growth & development has swept across NE in the past 8 years under Adarniya @narendramodi ji's guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM for unlocking NE's potential, making it new engine of India's growth," he tweeted.