Soon Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) chief Jeevan Singha, alias Jeevan Koch Timir Das surrendered before security forces in the Longwa region along Indo-Myanmar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that discussion for peace process and on various other topics are going on with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Discussions are on and we will reveal everything soon once it is over., said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.CM Sarma said that it is indeed a good news that they have come to mainstream and addedd that once state government's discussion with the centre is over, everything will come to light.

Earlier on January 18, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed matters related to KLO.Jiban Singha Koch and nine-member of his group surrendered before security forces in the Longwa region in Mon district.

Some senior members of KLO have surrendered in the past. In 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the organisation, and his wife surrendered before the police in Kolkata.

After their surrender, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the outfit to join the peace talks with the government.

Largely active in Western Assam and northern Bengal, the KLO has been demanding a separate Kamatapur state.

Jiban Singha Koch formed the group in 1995, three years after he graduated from Siliguri College.

After the formation of the group, they started demanding a separate state with parts of Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, as well as stretches of Assam