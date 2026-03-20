Dispur Assembly seat heats up: Pradyut Bordoloi's 'parachute' entry sparks revolt by Atul Bora, Jayanta Kumar Das in BJP

The high-profile Dispur Assembly constituency has turned into a political flashpoint for the Bharatiya Janata Party, with simmering resentment among party loyalists erupting after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi was fielded as the party’s candidate.

The controversy centres around what party insiders are calling a “parachute landing,” with Bordoloi’s sudden induction and candidature raising serious questions about internal democracy and the future of long-serving BJP workers.

The development has particularly angered sitting MLA and veteran leader Atul Bora, who was widely seen as the frontrunner for the ticket.

Bora, who had earlier expressed full confidence in securing renomination—famously remarking that “even cats and dogs know” he would get the ticket—now finds himself sidelined. In a strong reaction, he outlined three possible courses of action: contesting as an independent candidate, supporting Congress nominee Mira Borthakur, or stepping back temporarily.

However, he made it clear that he is inclined to remain in the fray. “I will wait till March 22. If my people support me, I will definitely contest,” Bora said, while also asserting his role in helping the BJP secure victories in panchayat and civic body elections.



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The discontent is not limited to Bora. Senior party worker Jayanta Kumar Das, associated with the BJP since 1990, also voiced sharp disappointment after being denied the ticket. Claiming that his name topped internal surveys until recently, Das questioned the rationale behind Bordoloi’s selection.

“Till two days ago, my name was leading. I don’t know how someone parachuted in and took over the Dispur seat,” he said.

Das further raised ideological concerns, pointing to Bordoloi’s long association with the Congress. “He himself said Congress is in his DNA. Then how did the party give him a ticket? What is the reason?” he asked, reflecting the unease among grassroots workers.

The situation has triggered broader questions within party ranks: Who are the old BJP workers angry with? Do they have a future in the party? Why were assurances allegedly made by state leadership, including Dilip Saikia, not fulfilled? And most importantly, is there an undercurrent of factionalism within the BJP?

With Congress fielding Mira Borthakur and the BJP banking on a recent turncoat in Bordoloi, the Dispur contest is now shaping into a high-stakes political battle.

More significantly, it has exposed potential cracks within the BJP’s state unit, raising questions about whether the party has lost confidence in its own loyal cadre or is recalibrating its strategy at the cost of internal cohesion.