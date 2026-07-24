Dispur College earns UGC autonomous status from 2026-27 academic session

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 24 congratulated the Dispur College fraternity after the institution was granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of 10 years, from the academic session 2026-27 to 2035-36.

Sharing the development on X, Pegu described it as a significant milestone for one of Assam's prominent higher educational institutions and expressed hope that the achievement would inspire continued academic excellence, innovation and overall institutional growth.

According to an official communication issued by the UGC on July 24, the decision was approved during the Commission's meeting held on July 6 based on the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges.

The autonomous status will be effective from the academic year 2026-27 to 2035-36 under the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

The UGC has directed Gauhati University to issue the necessary notification within 30 days and ensure that the college complies with all provisions governing autonomous institutions.

With autonomous status, Dispur College will have greater academic flexibility, including the authority to design and revise curricula, introduce new courses, adopt innovative teaching and evaluation methods, and conduct examinations while continuing to remain affiliated with Gauhati University.

The Commission also directed the college to comply with the UGC regulations for autonomous colleges and apply for an extension of the status at least three months before the expiry of the current tenure.