Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is touring some of the flood hit areas today. Chief Minister Sarma is currently inspecting flood affected areas in Rangia. He visited a relief camp at the Fatima Convent School in Rangia.

Talking to twitter Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In view of surging water levels in rivers in Rangia inundating most parts of the town, visited affected areas to review ground situation. District Administration is ready to face any exigency and helping the flood affected people."

Then Assam CM visited Kolajol under Kamalpur revenue circle. Their he interacted with the flood affected people who is living in shelter.

Talking to twitter he added, "Visited flood-affected Kolajol area under Kamalpur Revenue Circle and interacted with people taking shelter in makeshift relief camps along NH. Assured them that we are taking all necessary steps to help the affected people with rescue, relief & rehabilitation measures."

Also he asked Paramanda Rajbongshi to make a list a people who have lost their houses in flood.

He stated in twitter, "I also asked Hon'ble MLA Shri Paramananda Rajbongshi to prepare a list of the people whose houses have been damaged by the floods. This will enable us to reach out to them with relief and rehabilitation measures."

Later Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Nonoi embankment near Dipila at Darrang and reviewed the place. Also he asked the departments to take immediate action regarding the situation.

Visited the breached portion of Nonoi RB Embankment near Dipila at Patharughat, Darrang. Reviewed the relief measures by Water Resources Dept and directed officials to repair the embankment as soon as the flood recedes.

About 18,94,373 people were impacted, out of which 1,08,104 people are taking shelters in 373 relief camps.

Assam has been facing Flood and Landslide since five days. In last 24 hours, 28 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri district have reported flood.

All total 96 Revenue Circle and 2,930 villages have been impacted by flood incidents.