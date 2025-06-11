The monthly District Development Committee meeting for Kamrup was convened today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Sushanta Kumar Dutta. Held at the conference hall of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon, the session focused on assessing the status and implementation of major government schemes across multiple sectors.

Comprehensive progress reviews were conducted for flagship programmes of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and Amrit Sarovar Mission. Discussions also covered the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) under the Public Health Engineering Department.

The Agriculture Department’s critical schemes—PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana—were also evaluated, alongside updates on implementation challenges and timelines.

Further deliberations focused on development initiatives under the Social Welfare Department, including the construction of model Anganwadi centres, and infrastructure projects managed by the Education, Public Works (Buildings and Roads), Soil Conservation, Fisheries, District Industries and Commerce Centre, Health and Family Welfare, Urban Development, Food and Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs departments.

Officials from the Forest Department apprised the committee of measures taken to establish plant nurseries in Kamrup as part of the Amrit Vriksh Andolan campaign. The Fisheries Department presented its plans to promote aqua-tourism in the district, aiming to combine livelihood generation with tourism-based development.

The committee also reviewed progress under the Assam Adarsha Gram Yojana, with a particular focus on initiatives across various development blocks.

The meeting was attended by Siddhartha Goswami, Chief Executive Officer of the Kamrup Zila Parishad, along with senior officers from all relevant line departments, who presented status reports and shared implementation updates.