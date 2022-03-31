After decades of deliberation, the Government of India (GoI) has decided to reduce disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday.

Shah credited the Modi government's efforts to improve security in northeastern states in a series of tweets. He also congratulated the people of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, calling the occasion a "momentous occasion."

"In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur after decades," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

“AFSPA has been in force since 1990 & this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s future. It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law & order in the State. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a new trajectory of growth & development”, Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

Justifying the decision, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the reduction in AFSPA areas is due to the 'improved security situation and fast-tracked development as a result of the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North East under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the move, saying that PM Narendra Modi's leadership has brought a new era of peace, progress, and security to the North East. "Reducing areas subject to AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for the region's fast-paced growth," he said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the decision and thanked the government. "On behalf of the people of Manipur, I would like to thank the Centre for taking such an action in the people's interest," N Biren Singh told Times Now.