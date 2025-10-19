Diwali spirit subdued in Assam as celebrations turn into tribute to Zubeen Garg

Festive excitement in Assam has taken a sombre turn this year as Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations are being dedicated to late singer Zubeen Garg, whose sudden death in Singapore on September 19 left fans across the state in mourning.

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated musicians, passed away a day before his scheduled performance at the Northeast India Festival. His body was brought to Guwahati on September 21 after being flown from Singapore via Delhi. Since then, tributes and memorial events have continued across the state.

In Guwahati, the Vivekananda Sporting Club at Colony Bazar, Kalapahar, will mark its 61st Kali Puja from October 20 with a Mahadev (Lord Shiva) theme. The organisers have cancelled cultural programmes this year, dedicating the stage and rituals entirely to Garg’s memory. The pandal, built on a Rs 15 lakh budget, will focus solely on devotional observances.

Similar decisions have been made by other organisers, including the Dynamo Club in Ulubari and the Kali Puja committee at Pandu, where cultural events have been replaced with remembrance ceremonies.

Even as markets fill with shoppers buying diyas, rangolis, and decorations, the usual festive cheer feels muted. Across Assam, the glow of Diwali lights carries a quieter message this year — one of respect, reflection, and remembrance for a voice that defined generations.