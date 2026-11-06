'Do not blame police': Assam CM on Ghanakanta Gogoi encounter
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended police action in the Ghanakanta Gogoi encounter. His remarks stressed that courts would ultimately judge the circumstances of the death.
- Sarma described the incident as unfortunate amid questions over Gogoi's death
- He said Gogoi allegedly opened fire at police before officers retaliated
- Police must act when an accused attempts to flee, Sarma said
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the police action in the encounter involving Ghanakanta Gogoi, stating that the accused was not killed by the police but died after allegedly opening fire at the police personnel, who retaliated.
Describing the incident as unfortunate, Sarma said that the police should not be blamed for the death, maintaining that the situation arose after Gogoi allegedly fired at the police.
"Do not blame the police for it. This is an unfortunate incident. He shot at the police, and the police fired back," the Chief Minister said.
Sarma further stated that the police are required to take action when an accused attempts to flee from the scene. He also described Ghanakanta Gogoi as a professional killer and remarked that his conduct should have been different.
Clarifying the government's position, the Chief Minister said that the government had not issued any tweet regarding the death. He added that the ultimate judgment in the matter would be delivered by the court.
"We have not given justice to anything. This is an unfortunate death," Sarma said, reiterating that the incident should not be viewed as a case of the police deliberately killing the accused.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amid discussions surrounding the circumstances of Gogoi's death and the police encounter.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today