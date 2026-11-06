Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the police action in the encounter involving Ghanakanta Gogoi, stating that the accused was not killed by the police but died after allegedly opening fire at the police personnel, who retaliated.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Sarma said that the police should not be blamed for the death, maintaining that the situation arose after Gogoi allegedly fired at the police.

"Do not blame the police for it. This is an unfortunate incident. He shot at the police, and the police fired back," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further stated that the police are required to take action when an accused attempts to flee from the scene. He also described Ghanakanta Gogoi as a professional killer and remarked that his conduct should have been different.

Clarifying the government's position, the Chief Minister said that the government had not issued any tweet regarding the death. He added that the ultimate judgment in the matter would be delivered by the court.

"We have not given justice to anything. This is an unfortunate death," Sarma said, reiterating that the incident should not be viewed as a case of the police deliberately killing the accused.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid discussions surrounding the circumstances of Gogoi's death and the police encounter.