Calling it a dumping ground will make your mind smell foul and a polluted environment. And you may never wish to go to that place. But this time the detention in Titabar is the first state-of-the-art dumping ground in the state.

If you are aware of the state-of-the-art technology landfill that was constructed with a budget of roughly Rs 42 lakhs, you would want to visit it at least once. Students will find the study material through a dumping ground constructed in Titabar in the park like setting. Because in parallel with the extraction of garbage, plastic, polythene etc. are being treated and reused, human feces purification and organic fertilizer preparation techniques are also being used in the dumping ground. As a result such state-of-the-art dumping ground has naturally brought positive messages in the field of environmental pollution prevention.

It may be noted that 10,000 litres of human feces have been treated daily through several machines used in the dumping ground to prepare organic manure. On the other hand, the dumping ground also uses techniques to treat and reuse once used polythene, plastic, etc. which has been identified as one of the factors that create artificial flood conditions.

Some methods have also been adopted to avoid creating a foul smelly atmosphere from this dumping ground. In parallel, the walls are beautifully decorated with paintings related to environment and planting flowers and different religious trees on the banks. The state-of-the-art dumping ground has been constructed mainly by Titabar subdivision president Gayatri Devi Hailinge, executive magistrate Raja Vaishya and circle officer Jayant Bora Plan in the construction of this dumping ground under Titabar municipality.