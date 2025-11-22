‘Do you want a PSO?’ Himanta Biswa Sarma’s playful take on journalists’ safety

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 22 reacted to the incident in which retired IAS officer Hiteshwar Dev Sharma allegedly threatened a journalist over phone, saying the viral audio clip suggested that both individuals “seemed to be old friends.”

He added that if any journalist requires a personal security officer (PSO), the government is prepared to provide one.

The Chief Minister, who was attending a cheque distribution event in Abhayapuri under Bongaigaon district, made the remark while responding to a query on journalists’ safety. “If protection is needed for a journalist, I can provide it. Do you want a PSO?” he quipped.

Sarma made these comments after participating in the cheque distribution ceremony of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan at Abhayapuri, where he also addressed several other issues.

The Chief Minister strongly backed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over the reported updates in school textbooks, including the removal of the word “Great” from Mughal emperor Akbar and the omission of references to Tipu Sultan in certain sections. Speaking to reporters, he said he had not personally verified the revisions but welcomed the move if it had indeed been implemented. “Very well done… I have not seen whether they have done this. If they have, then many thanks to NCERT from my side,” he said.

Known for his outspoken views on historical narratives, Sarma went further and reiterated his earlier stance on revising chapters related to contentious historical figures. “Tipu–Ipu ko maro ekdum. Jahan bhejna hai, udhar hi bhej do. Samundar mein phek do,” he said, stressing that such figures should not be glorified in school education.

Sarma has long argued that Indian school textbooks should present what he calls “corrected historical perspectives,” aligning with his broader push for curriculum reform in Assam and across the country.

While NCERT has defended the recent updates as part of an ongoing textbook rationalisation exercise, opposition parties and several academic groups have criticised the changes, terming them politically motivated and historically selective.

Sarma, however, maintained that removing what he views as unwarranted glorification of “controversial” figures is a step toward offering students a more “accurate” representation of Indian history.