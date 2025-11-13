Documentary on Dr Bhupen Hazarika, ‘Bhupen da Uncut’ to be screened at 56th IFFI in Goa

In a proud moment for Assam and admirers of the musical legend, the documentary film ‘Bhupen da Uncut’, directed by filmmaker Bobbeeta Sharma, has been officially invited to be showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film will be screened under the Special Packages section of the Indian Panorama on November 23 at 6 pm at Samrat Cinema, Panjim.



The documentary, a rare cinematic gem, features vintage footage of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika shot in 1999 during his visit to the United Kingdom. The film captures Dr Hazarika in an unguarded, introspective mood, where he speaks candidly about his childhood, his creative influences including interactions with Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, his academic journey in New York, and his personal life, including his relationship with his wife Priyamvada Patel.



In these revealing conversations, Dr Hazarika also recites several of his unpublished poems, offering a deeply personal glimpse into the thoughts and philosophy of one of India’s most iconic cultural figures.



‘Bhupen da Uncut’ has been produced by Chinmoy Sharma and Bobbeeta Sharma under the banner of Sangita Advertising, with Ravindra Badgaiyan serving as the Editor and Creative Director. The filmmakers expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and IFFI for honouring Dr Hazarika’s centenary year by featuring the documentary as a tribute.



The film had its premiere in Guwahati on September 7, attended by Dr Hazarika’s US-based son Tej Hazarika and other family members. Following its domestic debut, the documentary also received international recognition, with screenings in Warsaw (October 14), Luxembourg (October 25), and London (October 28) at events organized by the Assamese diaspora and the High Commission of India in the UK as part of the centenary celebrations.