Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on January 9 emphasized the universal connection to Lord Sri Ram among Hindus, Muslims, Christians and all Indians and said that Lord Ram unites all. Singhal asserted that Lord Ram, the ancestor of all, unites the diverse religious communities in India, including the lineage of Badruddin Ajmal.

Singhal suggested that Badruddin Ajmal should consider embracing Sanatan Dharma, urging a harmonious coexistence of faiths in the country.

The minister further directed his attention towards the past, calling for a nationwide apology march to redress the grievances faced by the people during the last 60 years under Congress rule. Singhal urged citizens to demand apologies for lacking essential amenities such as drinking water and housing during the Congress era.

Singhal's remarks also touched upon the political landscape, dismissing Bhupen Bora and referring to him as a "tv man who approaches the public." Singhal, in an open invitation, declared that doors are open for everyone joining the BJP, including former leaders like Hagrama. He assured that stalled schemes would be revived and implemented.