Domestic LPG up by Rs 60, commercial cylinders costlier by Rs 114.5 from March 7

Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5 respectively, with the revised rates coming into effect from March 7, according to data available on the website of Indian Oil Corporation.

Following the hike, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 913 from the earlier Rs 853. This category of LPG is used by most households apart from beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Industry officials attributed the increase to a sharp rise in global energy prices amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Despite the hike, officials said cooking gas prices in India remain comparatively lower than in several neighbouring countries.

This marks the second revision in LPG prices in the past 11 months. The last increase took place in April last year when domestic cylinder prices were raised by Rs 50.

In Mumbai, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 852.50 to Rs 912.50. In Kolkata, the rate has gone up from Rs 879 to Rs 930, while in Chennai the price has risen from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. LPG prices vary across states due to differences in local taxes such as VAT.

Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme—over 10 crore households that received free LPG connections since the programme was launched in 2016—will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders, commonly used by hotels and restaurants, has also been raised by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

With the latest hike, a commercial cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,883. The increase comes shortly after another revision on March 1, when prices were raised by Rs 28. Overall, commercial LPG rates have climbed by Rs 302.50 so far this year.