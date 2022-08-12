As Northeast India dips into the celebration of 75th Independence day, Ministry of DoNER is all set to visit to Guwahati to Promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’.

In order to promote the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and meet with representatives from the North Eastern Council and NEDFi to discuss the status of North East Projects, Suresh Kumar S, Joint Secretary & Statistical Adviser, MDoNER, is on a two-day official trip to Guwahati and Shillong.

A bike rally was started during his visit to raise awareness of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Special programmes are being organized to promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which includes a NEDFi Craft Carnival at NEDFi House till 15th August 2022. Shri Suresh along with Shri Murty visited the carnival.

The Carnival is showcasing indigenous products of Artisans & Entrepreneurs. Free COVID-19 Vaccination Camp was also organized for citizens.

Encouraging countrymen and women to unfurl the tricolour flag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked each Indian to hoist a flag in his/her home.

Officially, the campaign will be held from August 13-15, but one look around and you will see the festivities have already begun. Jumping onto the hype train, Northeast India, currently ruled by the ruling dispensation and its allies, also finds itself celebrating saffron, white, and green with unprecedented gusto.