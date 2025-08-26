DoNER to scrap four infrastructure projects in Assam with two in Dima Hasao, demands refund

In a major setback to Assam’s infrastructure push, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has scrapped four long-pending projects worth nearly Rs 20 crore, citing dismal progress and non-completion. With this foreclosure, the state government has been directed to refund Rs 7.68 crore to the Centre, raising serious questions about the utilization of development funds.

The decision came during the 58th meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of NESIDS-OTRI held recently in New Delhi. Officials noted that despite repeated extensions and substantial financial releases, the projects had failed to show meaningful outcomes.

The four scrapped projects include:

Haflong Water Supply Scheme, Dima Hasao – Sanctioned ₹1.42 crore, received ₹0.65 crore; negligible work completed.

Greater Mahur Town Water Supply Scheme, Dima Hasao – Sanctioned ₹5.12 crore in 2006, received ₹1.61 crore; no significant progress.

Improvement of Denow-Dehing Road (10.125 km) with RCC bridge, Demow sub-division – Sanctioned ₹7.60 crore in 2012, received ₹5.42 crore; major delays due to contractor payment issues.

Construction of road from NH-31 to Kashimpur Suplekuchi – Sanctioned ₹5.63 crore; foreclosure recommended “as is where is.”

The worst hit is Dima Hasao district, where two crucial drinking water projects—Haflong and Greater Mahur—have been shelved, leaving residents without basic amenities. Inspectors reported that the Haflong scheme scored just 5 points on outcome assessment, with one of its water sources washed away in a natural calamity and its Chemical House lying unused.

The Mahur scheme, pending since 2006, was also deemed unviable, with the State-level Empowered Committee (SLEC) recommending foreclosure.

The Denow-Dehing Road and bridge project faced severe delays due to irregular contractor payments. It scored just 3 points in outcome review during inspection. The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department confirmed “huge delays” in execution, prompting foreclosure with refund.

This is not the first time DoNER has pulled the plug on projects in Assam. Officials acknowledged that several schemes have been scrapped in recent years due to persistent delays, poor execution, and lack of accountability. For backward districts like Dima Hasao, where potable water and reliable road connectivity remain urgent needs, such cancellations have been perceived as a serious blow.



Ironically, even as essential projects collapse, the state is moving forward with extractive ventures. The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) has scheduled a public hearing on September 23, 2025, at Umrangso for the proposed Garampani Coal Mine in Dima Hasao. Spread over 109 hectares, the project will be developed by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited (AMDCL). Local residents, NGOs, and civil society groups have been invited to participate in the hearing, where the company will present its Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).