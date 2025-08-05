“Don't be tools of Fascism”: Akhil Gogoi writes to Bir Lachit Sena

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Rantu Paniphukan, Chief Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has raised alarm over recent communal statements allegedly made by members of the organization, particularly in reference to activities in Sivasagar district.

Gogoi has called upon Paniphukan to take immediate corrective steps to prevent Bir Lachit Sena from becoming a tool for "communal incitement," citing a series of inflammatory public statements made by one of its members, Srinkhal Chaliha, that, he said, risk triggering communal unrest.

"Is this the voice of a national organization’s leader or the rhetoric of a radical communal politician?" Gogoi questioned in the letter, referencing a video clip where a speaker is heard delivering provocative statements that suggest open conflict and a breakdown of social harmony.

Among the quotes highlighted by Gogoi are,

“The time for harmony is over. Now there will be war.”

“If Sivasagar burns, let it burn.”

“Challenge issued—if you have the guts, come face us.”

Such language, he cautioned, could serve the interests of ultra-right forces like the BJP and RSS, who he claimed benefit politically from communal polarization. He urged the Veer Lachit Sena to reconsider its approach if it wishes to maintain its image as a people’s organization committed to democratic values.

“Any people's movement must focus its resistance on the government, not on ordinary citizens. Confronting the public only weakens the legitimacy of democratic struggles,” Gogoi stated.

While reiterating Raijor Dal’s firm stance on the issue of illegal immigration, Gogoi stressed that the solution lies in legal and constitutional processes—not vigilante action.

“Your members searching for foreigners in rented homes can only lead to a breach of peace. If the goal is genuine deportation, then cooperation with the police and state administration is the lawful path,” he added.

He also criticized the BJP’s failure to resolve the foreigner issue, stating that despite nine years in power, the government had not expelled even a single illegal immigrant. Gogoi pointed out the incompleteness of the NRC process and questioned the government's intention ahead of the 2026 elections.

“Evicting a handful of Muslim families before elections will not solve Assam’s foreigner issue. It is a distraction tactic, a political ploy to polarize voters,” Gogoi asserted.

Instead, he advocated for a comprehensive, scientific approach involving:

Completion of the NRC and publication of a verified list of citizens,

Distribution of identity cards to indigenous residents, and

Lawful deportation of identified illegal immigrants.

Gogoi appealed to the Veer Lachit Sena to adopt a nationally relevant and constitutionally sound plan, distancing itself from provocative and divisive acts.

“This is perhaps the most dangerous phase of communal fascism in Assam’s history. I hope your organization is not remembered for having stood with it,” Akhil Gogoi concluded in the letter.