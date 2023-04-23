Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, responded to allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), BV Srinivas, by stating that it was unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. The controversy erupted after a former president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta, filed a complaint against Srinivas, accusing him of being "sexist and chauvinistic."

On April 23, Sarma took to Twitter to clarify the police action in accordance with the law and urged the accused to cooperate with the legal process. He responded to senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's charge that the police action was a ploy to stay in the news, denying any such intentions and stating that the police were investigating the case filed by Angkita Dutta.

The Assam Police, on April 23, also reached Karnataka to serve a notice to BV Srinivas, directing him to appear before the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on May 2. Police were reportedly searching for Srinivas at his uncle's residence, where he used to stay when visiting the city, as he had vacated his permanent residence two years ago.

Congress, on the other hand, had suspended Angkita Dutta on April 22, accusing her of "anti-party" activities and finding her allegations against Srinivas "baseless and politically motivated." Dutta had filed the complaint against Srinivas on April 19, and was subsequently summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police. She had accused Srinivas and another IYC leader, Vardhan Yadav, of discrimination based on gender and using foul language to threaten her.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken note of the allegations and urged the Assam Police to probe the charges. The controversy has rocked the Assam Congress, with differing reactions and actions from the Chief Minister and the party leadership.