Don't politicise students' protest, flood relief remains top priority: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 appealed against politicising the ongoing students' protests over examination-related issues, saying that while concerns about the examination system are valid, the state's immediate priority remains providing relief to people affected by the devastating floods.

Speaking to reporters in Dispur, Sarma said the Centre has already initiated measures to improve the examination system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We all want our examination system to be better. The Prime Minister has already taken initiatives in this regard. The protest should not be politicised," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, Sarma said the government is currently focused on rescue and relief efforts as thousands of people continue to battle the disaster.

"At a time when people in Assam are fighting for their lives during the flood situation, we all have to stand with the flood-affected people. Along with this, we are concerned about the students, but our priority is flood relief," he said.

The Chief Minister also said the state had successfully conducted the NEET examination without any major issues and noted that the number of medical seats in Assam has been increasing every year.

"The Prime Minister has taken various measures. In Assam, we conducted the NEET examination very well. Every year, the number of medical seats has been increasing," Sarma added.