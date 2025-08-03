'Don’t repeat Subansiri mistake', Assam Congress tells power ministry

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged the Central government to comprehensively address the downstream concerns of Assam before moving forward with the Dibang Valley Hydro-Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, Saikia emphasized the potential ecological and socio-economic impacts of the proposed project on districts like Dhemaji, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh.

He warned that if the mistakes made during the construction of the Lower Subansiri Hydro-Electric Project are repeated, the Dibang project could face strong public opposition and risk further erosion of public trust.

“The Dibang Valley project, being far larger and ecologically sensitive, carries even greater potential to affect the fragile riverine ecosystems and communities in Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and other districts of Assam. If past mistakes are repeated, the project may again face prolonged opposition and risk losing public trust,” Saikia stated.

He called for structured public consultations in affected areas, an independent cumulative impact assessment of all upstream hydro projects in the Brahmaputra basin, and formal approval from the Assam government before any construction begins. Saikia also stressed the need for structural safety reviews and robust mitigation strategies, including flood buffers, early warning systems, and long-term ecological monitoring.

Saikia highlighted that the recommendations of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s House Committee from 2010, as well as the expert report prepared by Dr. C.D. Thatte and Dr. M.S. Reddy on the Lower Subansiri project, should inform decision-making on the Dibang project.

“The aspirations and anxieties of the people of Assam must be respected in letter and spirit. A just, inclusive, and ecologically balanced decision will go a long way in reinforcing cooperative federalism and

environmental justice,” he concluded.

The Dibang Valley Hydro-Electric Project, if completed, would be India’s largest hydroelectric facility. However, it has faced criticism from environmental groups and downstream communities due to concerns over its impact on fragile ecosystems and livelihoods.

He urged the Union government to ensure the following steps before granting final clearances or proceeding with construction: