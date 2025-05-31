Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on May 31 announced that Doomdooma Model College is ready to commence academic sessions from the upcoming academic year.

The minister made the announcement following an on-site visit to the college, where he reviewed its infrastructure and preparedness.

“Our Doomdooma Model College is now set to begin sessions from the upcoming academic year. I visited the institution today to review its overall preparedness. With its promising infrastructure and dedicated vision, I am confident that the college will greatly enrich the region’s academic landscape in the years ahead,” Minister Singhal said while speaking to the media.



Also Read: Three in Assam's Karbi Anglong get 20 years RI for drug trafficking

The establishment of the college is expected to significantly enhance higher education access in Doomdooma and its adjoining areas, reducing the need for students to relocate for academic pursuits.

Later in the day, the minister also reviewed the ongoing construction of the Borsola Model Hospital. Emphasizing the government’s sustained efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery, Singhal informed that the hospital is in the final stages of completion.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for all, the construction of the Borsola Model Hospital is nearing completion,” he said. “After inspecting the hospital today, I’m happy to share with the people that it will soon be ready to offer advanced medical services to the public.”

The hospital is expected to serve as a crucial healthcare hub for residents of the region, with improved access to essential and emergency medical care.