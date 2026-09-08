‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name, he is an emotion’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam on Tuesday, September 8 marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika with tributes at his memorial in Guwahati and the launch of year-long celebrations commemorating his life and contribution to Indian music and culture.

People from different sections of society gathered at the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, the memorial at the site where the cultural icon was cremated in November 2011. School and college students, office-goers and music enthusiasts joined political leaders and public representatives in paying homage to the singer widely known as the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi were among those who paid tribute to Hazarika at the memorial.

The centenary observance has been organised as a year-long programme to commemorate Hazarika’s life, music and enduring cultural contribution. His songs and compositions, which drew extensively from Assam’s social and cultural landscape, have continued to remain popular across generations.

On his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Hazarika through a post on X.

“Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name; he is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam. His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations,” Sarma wrote.

The chief minister said the nationwide year-long celebrations had reaffirmed Hazarika’s enduring legacy and his contribution to taking Assam’s stories, aspirations and cultural identity beyond the state.

“On his birth anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to the legendary Sudhakantha,” Sarma said.

Hazarika, whose work extended beyond Assamese music to several Indian languages and cinematic traditions, remains one of the most influential cultural figures from the Northeast. His centenary celebrations are expected to focus on his artistic works and his contribution to Indian cultural life.