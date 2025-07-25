Arunachal cops, govt shockingly unproductive: Family of missing Assam doctor

Nearly two months after Dr. Debanjib Sharmah mysteriously vanished from Tulow Resort in Wakro, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 31, his family has accused the state police and the government of showing no urgency in the investigation.

Expressing anguish and frustration, the family alleged that despite repeated assurances and the passage of over a month since DNA samples were collected, the probe remains "mission-less” and “shockingly unproductive.”

What was initially touted as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry has, in their words, turned out to be “mere lip service.”

Key events and lapses in the investigation:

May 31: Dr. Sharmah goes missing from Tulow Resort, Wakro.



Within 48 hours: Arunachal Pradesh Police hand over his mobile phone, camera, and personal belongings to family—suggesting early closure on the “drowning” theory.



June 23: A skeleton is discovered just 20 km from the resort—nearly a month after his disappearance.



June 28: DNA sample taken from Dr. Sharmah’s daughter. His 82-year-old mother, despite being unwell, was made to travel from Guwahati, but her sample was not collected.



10 days later: Police ask for DNA samples from Dr. Sharmah’s wife—without any logistical support or formal request.



July 12: The family independently arranges DNA collection at Gauhati Medical College, in the presence of a constable from Arunachal Police.

Police claim samples were sent to FSL Kolkata, yet no official update has been provided even after 12 days.

Family raises critical questions:

Why was there a 10-day delay in requesting additional DNA samples?

Were the initial samples compromised or invalid?

Why is the DNA analysis taking so long when in cases like the Air India crash (June 2025), DNA confirmations of nearly 250 victims were provided within two weeks?

Why is there no parallel investigation (Plan B) underway?

Why have letters to Arunachal Police authorities and the chief minister received no formal response?

The family believes the probe has lost momentum, with police appearing to wait passively for DNA reports, rather than actively pursuing alternative leads. “This cannot be how missing person cases are handled,” a family member remarked.

Over time, the family has lost confidence in the SIT that was promised to them. “There’s no evidence of urgency, coordination, or leadership. We were told a dedicated team was on the job, but the ground reality tells a different story,” a statement said.

They further alleged that the entire burden of coordination and follow-ups—from arranging medical labs to chasing updates—has fallen on the family, responsibilities that should rightfully rest with the authorities.

The family stated that they are awaiting DNA results but made it clear that they will not accept any conclusions lacking full transparency. With no progress and unanswered questions, they are now actively considering legal action to demand accountability and justice.

“This is not just about our family. It is about how the system responds when a citizen goes missing. If the SIT has failed us, the courts may be our only hope. We will not stop until the truth is established," the family stated.