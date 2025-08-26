Dr Devajit Choudhury takes charge as GMCH Superintendent, promises gradual reforms in patient care and administration

Dr. Devajit Choudhury officially assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday, August 26 outlining a series of reforms aimed at improving hospital administration and patient care.



Addressing media persons and hospital staff, Dr. Choudhury stressed the importance of strengthening inter-departmental coordination and addressing concerns over staff conduct. “I cannot transform GMCH into a Taj Mahal overnight, but we will gradually implement measures to enhance cleanliness and efficiency,” he remarked.



The new Superintendent assured that recent patient grievances will receive special attention, with plans to bolster the grievance redressal mechanism. In addition to expanding helpline numbers and help desks, GMCH will soon introduce a dedicated WhatsApp number for patients and staff to lodge complaints directly.



On improving healthcare delivery, Dr. Choudhury informed that recruitment interviews are underway to appoint additional nurses. Furthermore, special committees will be constituted to streamline responsibilities and ensure effective administration.



Speaking on the recent NICU incident, he said that an expert committee is actively investigating the matter, recording statements from concerned individuals. The report is expected to be submitted within the next two to three days.