Dr Madhumita Barooah appointed Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University

Dr Madhumita Barooah has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, according to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati, on October 12.

The appointment was made by the Chancellor of Assam Women’s University under Sections 13(1) and 11(2) of the Assam Women’s University Act, 2013, as amended.

According to the notification, Dr Barooah will assume office from the date she takes charge and will hold the position for a term of five years, in accordance with Section 11(5) of the Act.

Her emoluments and other terms and conditions of service will be governed by the existing norms. The notification also states that her services will be assessed by the Chancellor of Assam Women’s University every two years.

The notification was issued by S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam.

The Registrar of Assam Women’s University has been directed to make the necessary arrangements for the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor to assume charge. Copies of the notification have also been forwarded to the concerned state and central government departments, the University Grants Commission and other relevant authorities.