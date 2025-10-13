Dr. Niranjan Kalita sworn in as first Vice Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University

Dr. Niranjan Kalita was sworn in on October 13 as the first Vice Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati. The oath of office was administered by the Honourable Governor of Assam.

Dr. Kalita brings with him over three decades of experience in teaching and research at the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, from where he retired as the Director of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University.

Renowned across India for his contributions to Veterinary Science, particularly in the field of Poultry Science, Dr. Kalita is credited as the key scientist behind the development of the “Kamrupa” poultry variety — a breed that has demonstrated excellent performance under field conditions.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Krishnendu Paul, Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Fishery, the Chief Secretary, and senior officers from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, among other dignitaries.