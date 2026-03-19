Dr. Numal Momin may contest as independent in Assam polls after BJP snub

Political circles in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district are rife with speculation that Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, may enter the fray as an independent candidate from the 108-Bokajan (ST) constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Momin, a two-term MLA who has represented Bokajan since 2016 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and retained the seat in 2021, was notably denied renomination this time.



The party has instead fielded Surjya Rongphar, an Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, as its official candidate.

Despite being overlooked, Momin publicly congratulated Rongphar on his candidature and extended his best wishes to BJP nominees across Karbi Anglong and the state, indicating continued organisational loyalty.

However, sources suggest that discussions are underway among his close aides and local leaders regarding a possible independent bid. If Momin decides to contest, it could significantly alter the electoral dynamics in the ST-reserved constituency, potentially leading to a triangular contest. The Indian National Congress has fielded Raton Engti from the seat, who had lost to Momin in the 2021 elections.

Bokajan has been considered a BJP stronghold in recent years, with Momin securing comfortable victories in both 2016 and 2021. The current speculation highlights the internal challenges arising from ticket distribution as parties gear up for the April 2026 polls.

Neither Momin nor BJP leaders have officially confirmed any move regarding an independent candidature so far, keeping the situation fluid as nomination deadlines draw closer.