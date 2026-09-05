Dr Ramen Kumar Bayan honoured as best Adarsha Teacher across Assam
Dr Ramen Kumar Bayan of Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya has been selected for Assam's Best Adarsha Teacher Award on the 65th Teachers' Day. The honour recognises his contribution to education and brings attention to Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya and the Boko-Chaygaon area.
- The state-level selection was made by the All Assam Adarsha Vidyalaya Organisation
- He was recognised for contributions to education and Adarsha Vidyalaya development
- Only five teachers from across Assam were chosen for the honour
Dr Ramen Kumar Bayan, Headmaster of Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya at Nagarbera under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency in Kamrup district, has been selected for the prestigious Best Adarsha Teacher Award at the state level on the occasion of the 65th Teachers’ Day.
Dr Bayan has been recognised for his contribution to the field of education and his role in the development of Adarsha Vidyalaya education in Assam.
The selection was made by the All Assam Adarsha Vidyalaya Organisation, an autonomous organisation under the Education Department of the Assam Government. Dr Bayan is among five teachers from across the state selected for the Best Adarsha Teacher honour this year.
A felicitation ceremony will be organised at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where the selected teachers will be formally honoured.
The Assam Education Department launched 14 Adarsha Vidyalayas across the state in 2014, with Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya being the first such school established in Kamrup district. Since then, the number of Adarsha Vidyalayas in Assam has increased to 57.
Dr Bayan’s selection for the state-level award has brought recognition to Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya and the wider Boko-Chaygaon area, highlighting the contribution of educators towards strengthening school education in the state.
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