In a major development, the Dibrugarh District and Sessions Court on May 18 awarded life imprisonment to convict Kiro Mech for the brutal murder of Assam Medical College and Hospital Dr Sarita Toshniwal in the year 2014.

The court awarded the punishment to Kiro Mech under Sec 302 of the IPC.

The Dibrugarh court had convicted ward boy Kiro Mech on May 17 for the murder of medical student Dr Sarita Toshniwal. Meanwhile, the court acquitted junior doctor Deepmioni Saikia.

Dr Sarita Toshniwal (24), a postgraduate medical student of the AMCH was brutally murdered at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department on May 9, 2014.

After going through the phone records of the deceased doctor, the police arrested junior Doctor Deepmoni Saikia.

The police then arrested Kiro Mech on May 10, 2014, after he confessed to his crime as he had been “belittled by her several times”.

Also read : Dibrugarh court convicts AMCH ward boy Kiro Mech in female doctor murder case, acquits Dr Dipmoni Saikia

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