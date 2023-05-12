Dibrugarh District & Session Judge court has deferred the judgement date for the sensational rape and murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal to May 17.

As per sources, as one of the accused Kiru Mech was absent in the court today, the court has fixed the next date for judgment on 17th May 2023.

As per information, Kiru Mech is absent from court due to ill health.

Dr Sarita was brutally murdered inside the Assam Medical College Hospital while on duty allegedly by Dr Deepmani Saikia and ward boy Kiru Mech.

Also Read: Assam: Sexual abuse victim turns alleged murderer in Dokreshwar case

According to reports, Sarita was found dead in the doctor’s cabin of the intensive care unit.

Her body was covered with a blanket and lying on the bed inside the cabin.

On the day of the murder, Dibrugarh police arrested a ward boy of the department, Kero Mech, after he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Mech hails from Siringhola village of Dibrugarh district.

Mech also reportedly confessed that Dipmoni had asked him to kill Sarita on the night of April 24 when she was on night duty but he could not carry out the killing.