The District Election Machinery in Dhubri has commenced the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls for 2027 across all five Assembly constituencies, with the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath released the draft list and announced that 7,312 voters had been added to the district's electoral roll compared to the previous revision.

According to the data shared by the District Commissioner, the total number of voters in the 2026 electoral roll stood at 12,17,797. Following the latest revision, the 2027 draft roll now comprises 12,25,109 electors. The district also has 2,102 service voters.

The number of polling stations across the five constituencies has been rationalised from 1,548 to 1,543.

With the publication of the draft roll, the process of filing claims and objections has begun. District Commissioner Nath urged citizens to verify their details and submit applications for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries between November 12 and December 11, 2026.

The disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 28, while the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

Constituency-wise, Bilasipara recorded the highest increase, with 4,756 additional voters, followed by Dhubri with 2,590, Gauripur with 1,047 and Golakganj with 142. Birsing-Jarua, however, recorded a decrease of 1,223 voters.

For the smooth implementation of the revision process, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been appointed for all five Assembly constituencies. Kartik Kalita, ACS, has been appointed ERO for Golakganj; Devajyoti Gogoi, ACS, for Gauripur; Ripanjyoti Nath, ACS, for Dhubri; Jayanta Dutta, ACS, for Birsing-Jarua; and Manas Jyoti Nath, ACS, for Bilasipara.

Two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have also been assigned to each constituency, taking the total number of AEROs to 10. Additionally, 144 Booth Level Officer (BLO) Supervisors will oversee the work of 1,543 Booth Level Officers, with one BLO assigned to each polling station.

The Election Commission of India has also requested all recognised political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to strengthen their participation in the revision process and complement the work of BLOs.