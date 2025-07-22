Draft photo electoral rolls published for all 40 BTC constituencies, 81 new villages included

The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for all 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were officially published today, following the recent delimitation notification by the Government of Assam.

The updated draft rolls now include 81 newly added villages within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

According to the draft data, the total number of electors across the BTC stands at 26,69,396, comprising 13,29,742 male and 13,39,637 female voters. A total of 3,277 polling stations have been earmarked across the region.

In Kokrajhar district alone, there are 7,00,610 registered electors—3,50,325 male and 3,50,280 female—spread over 912 polling stations across 12 constituencies. The figures were announced by Masanda M. Partin, IAS, District Commissioner and Returning Officer of Kokrajhar.



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Eligible voters can verify their inclusion in the draft rolls using their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. The Draft Roll can also be downloaded from the State Election Commission’s portal or the official website of the respective district administration.

The window for filing claims and objections will remain open until August 5, 2025. Voters seeking corrections or inclusion may do so by submitting the required forms, available at the offices of the Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), or through designated online platforms.

Officials have urged all eligible voters, especially those from newly added villages, to verify their details and participate actively in the process to ensure accurate and inclusive electoral rolls.