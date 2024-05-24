Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), along with Dr U K Singh, Director General (Life Sciences), visited the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) in Tezpur.

He emphasized the importance of reformation and transformation to optimize the performance of an R&D organization, stating that cutting-edge technologies are crucial to bolster the nation's strength and self-reliance.

Later on, Dr Kamat handed over Licensing Agreements for the Transfer of Technology of Anti-microbial bed sheets and Anti-bed bug bed sheets to three industries. He also released the DRL Annual Report, highlighting the laboratory's progress and achievements over the past year.

In his address, Dr Kamat commended the scientists, officers, and staff of DRL for their significant contributions and urged them to reaffirm their commitment to national service. Dr. U K Singh, DG (LS), highlighted the importance of establishing collaborations with academia and industry for translational research that benefits the Armed Forces.

He stressed the necessity of addressing the challenges faced by soldiers in the forward areas of the North East, emphasizing the role of DRDO and its partners in this endeavor.

During the event, Dr DV Kamboj, Director of DRL, provided an insightful overview of DRL Tezpur's pivotal role and notable achievements.

He highlighted the laboratory's expertise in areas such as vector control, water quality enhancement, pharmaceutical technology, and bio-waste management.

Dr Kamboj also outlined DRL's new R&D directions, focusing on soldier support for jungle warfare, signature mitigation, and entomological bio-threat prediction & mitigation.