The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The missile showcased its advanced Man-in-Loop feature and achieved a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range.

In an official statement shared on social media platform X, DRDO revealed that the missile was launched in Bearing-only Lock-on After Launch mode, with multiple targets present in close proximity. Initially, the system locked onto a larger target within a designated search zone, but during the terminal phase, the pilot manually selected a smaller, hidden target, ensuring a precision strike.

The NASM-SR incorporates cutting-edge indigenous technologies, including a Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and a Radio Altimeter for mid-course guidance. It is further equipped with an Integrated Avionics Module, Electro-Mechanical Actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead. The missile is solid-propelled, featuring an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer for enhanced operational efficiency.

Developed by multiple DRDO laboratories, including the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), the NASM-SR is being produced in collaboration with Development cum Production Partners, MSMEs, start-ups, and other production partners.