In a major operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against organised drug syndicates operating in the North Eastern Region of India, 26 kg methamphetamine tablets, smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, was seized at Dwarband Bazar area of Cachar District, Assam on 19.01.2025.

The operation was assisted by personnel of Assam Rifles, Silchar.

One person has been arrested in this regard under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The value of the seized drug in the international illicit drug market is estimated at Rs. 26 crore. This huge illicit drug consignment was being transported in a specially built cavity in an Ashok Leyland truck.

In another case, the DRI seized 6 kg methamphetamine tablets, having a value of Rs. 6 crore, from a truck in the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, on 20.01.2025. The drug was found concealed beneath the dashboard of the truck. Two persons have been arrested in this case.



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In its relentless pursuit of tackling the menace of drug smuggling and trafficking in the North Eastern Region and dismantling the network of drug dealers and syndicates in the Region, the DRI has so far booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the North Eastern Region during the present Financial Year i.e. from April 2024, and arrested 70 persons, out of which seven are females.

The contraband drugs seized include over 231 kg methamphetamine tablets, 16 kg heroin, 1,375 kg ganja (cannabis) and 3.7 kg hydroponic weed, worth over Rs. 355 crore. Thirty-two vehicles (19 cars and 13 trucks) used for concealing and transporting illicit drugs have also been seized.

Smuggling of hydroponic weed into North Eastern India by air passenger is a new trend. Hydroponic weed is a type of marijuana that is obtained from cannabis plants that are not grown in the conventional method on soil but grown in nutrient-rich water.

After investigation cases have been filed in the competent courts under the NDPS Act.