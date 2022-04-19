Guwahati: Despite a stringent set of laws and regulations, drinking and driving remain one of the leading causes of road accidents in Assam. A man was gravely injured after his automobile collided with a road divider on the Ganeshguri flyover in the state capital Guwahati late Monday night, in yet another case of drunk driving.

The car was travelling so fast that it leaped the road barrier, narrowly avoiding other vehicles approaching from the opposite direction. Bottles of alcohol were discovered in the car by police, who arrived quickly and began their investigation. According to police, the car's driver was inebriated at the time of the accident.

To combat drunken driving, the Assam police have initiated a huge operation across the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state chief minister, was leading the campaign ahead of New Year's Eve 2021, with video appeals on social media and local television stations urging motorists to avoid drinking and driving and to stay safe on the road. On Sunday, an inebriated man driving a Bihu dance group lost control of the car in Assam's Biswanath district, killing five teenagers.