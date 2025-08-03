Assam driver steals employer’s ATM, caught in Tawang after fleeing with fake IDs

A man employed as a driver was arrested in Tawang after allegedly stealing his employer’s ATM card and withdrawing money from multiple locations across the Itanagar Capital Region. The accused, identified as Kinto Basumatary, had been on the run since June and was using fake identities to evade arrest.

The theft came to light on June 19, when a complaint was lodged at Papu Hills Police Station. A case was registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations led by SI A.K. Jha revealed that Basumatary had assumed at least two aliases—Rahul Diamary and Nishanta Swargiary—while moving between Balipara, Bana, and a construction site near Madhuri Lake in Tawang.

Based on intelligence inputs and with assistance from Tawang Police, a team led by Dy.SP Tasso Kato apprehended Basumatary at Tawang Market while he was out to purchase fuel. He has since been handed over to the investigating officer.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega, said the case highlights the dangers of hiring without proper background checks. He urged the public to verify identities before employing individuals and avoid sharing sensitive financial information with staff.

Authorities have issued a public alert, calling on residents to remain cautious and report suspicious behavior to the nearest police station to prevent fraud and identity-related crimes.