Driver injured in Kakopathar army camp attack linked to ULFA (I), undergoing treatment

The driver of the vehicle allegedly used by ULFA (Independent) militants in the recent attack on the Kakopathar Army camp has been identified as Bitul Baruah, who sustained bullet injuries during the incident.

According to reports, Bitul Baruah is currently undergoing medical treatment while being kept under security watch. Investigations have revealed that he had purchased the truck involved in the attack from a vehicle dealer in Guwahati.

Security agencies suspect that the vehicle was used by ULFA (I) militants to carry out the assault on the Army post. Authorities are now probing Bitul’s possible links with the banned outfit and the extent of his involvement in the incident.



Also Read: Truck used in Kakopathar army camp attack seized near Assam-Arunachal border

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2359, was recovered from Tengapani Ghat along the banks of the Noa-Dihing River near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to police sources, the attackers reportedly arrived in the truck from the Doomdooma side before launching the strike on the Army camp.

The militants fired three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) at the camp and continued heavy gunfire for nearly 30 minutes, creating panic in the area late night on October 16.

The attack has once again raised concerns about the resurgence of ULFA (I) activities in Upper Assam, prompting intensified counter-insurgency measures in the region.