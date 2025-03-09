The Assam Cabinet on March 9 approved the establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) featuring Automated Driver Testing Tracks (ADTT) to ensure a more transparent, scientific, and standardized driving license issuance process. This initiative seeks to eliminate human intervention, making the process more efficient and fair.

Currently, five such ADTCs are under construction in Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath, Barpeta, and Kamrup Rural, with operations expected to commence within the next five months.



Additionally, plans are underway to establish at least one such training school in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), with the Transport Department set to formulate detailed guidelines for implementation.