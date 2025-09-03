Dropout rates fall, enrolment and retention rise in Assam’s schools: UDISE+ 2024-25 report

Assam has registered remarkable progress in school education across key parameters, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report released by the Ministry of Education. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, while addressing a press meet at the SSA office on Wednesday, September 3 attributed the achievement to the government’s consistent reforms and commitment to learning outcomes.

The UDISE+ report highlighted significant progress in reducing dropout rates, improving enrolment ratios, and strengthening retention across primary, secondary, and senior secondary levels.

Dropout rates decline:-

Lower Primary: 6.2% → 3.8%

Upper Primary: 8.2% → 5.0%

Secondary: 25.1% → 17.5%

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) improves:-

Secondary: 76.7% → 79.6%

Senior Secondary: 37.6% → 43.5%

Transition rates strengthened:-

Lower Primary to Upper Primary: 85% → 90.3%

Upper Primary to Secondary: 82.6% → 87.3%

Secondary to Senior Secondary: 52.5% → 61.4%

Retention rates rise:-

Elementary (Class I-VIII): 65% → 69.1%

Secondary (Class I-X): 46.3% → 51.1%

Senior Secondary (Class I-XII): 24.4% → 28.1%

Minister Pegu called the sharp fall in lower primary dropout rates — now at 3.8% — a “major achievement” for Assam, though he noted that Tinsukia district still reports the highest dropout figures.

He credited reforms like Shiksha Setu, which uses artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring of attendance, and the government’s focus on infrastructure and improved learning environments for the gains.

Marking Teacher’s Day, Pegu announced that 15 teachers have been selected out of 427 applicants for the prestigious Kriti Shikshak Award. Teachers from “C” and “D” grade schools were not eligible. The awards will be conferred at a ceremony on September 5 at Tezpur University, alongside a central function at Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium.

Additionally, six colleges that secured an “A” grade this year will be felicitated. Football has also been introduced into the co-curricular framework in recognition of its widespread popularity in Assam.

On the issue of recruitment, the minister emphasized that appointments will be strictly confined to sanctioned vacancies, and any future shortfalls will be addressed through fresh advertisements. No appointments will be made beyond the approved numbers, he clarified.