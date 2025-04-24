A major drug bust in Assam’s Cachar district led to the seizure of 10,000 yaba tablets valued at Rs 3 crore, according to a statement from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation took place on Wednesday in the Sildubi area, where police arrested one individual suspected of drug peddling. Authorities believe the seized narcotics were intended for distribution in the region and possibly beyond.

Yaba tablets, which contain methamphetamine, are classified as illegal under Indian law due to their addictive and harmful nature. Methamphetamine is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession or distribution can result in severe legal consequences.

The incident is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in the state. On Tuesday night, police in Dhubri district arrested a woman in Koimari Part IV after seizing 120 yaba tablets from her possession. The accused, 35-year-old Sofiya Khatun, was taken into custody by Golakganj police. She is a resident of the locality and the wife of Matiar Rahman.

Officials say the arrest highlights growing concerns over the spread of synthetic drugs in Assam’s border districts. Investigations are underway to trace the origins of the seized narcotics and determine if the suspects are linked to a larger trafficking network.

Police have stated that anti-drug operations will continue across the state as part of an intensified effort to tackle the drug menace.