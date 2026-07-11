Drug consignment seized from passenger boat in Assam's South Salmara; one held

Assam's South Salmara Police seized a large quantity of suspected narcotic tablets and cough syrup during an anti-drug operation conducted on a passenger boat in the district.

During the operation, police recovered the suspected contraband from the boat and arrested an alleged drug peddler, identified as Rajib Miah.

The seized items have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to identify others involved in the alleged trafficking network.

The seizure is part of the ongoing anti-drug drive by Assam Police to curb the illegal transportation and sale of narcotic substances across the state.