Drug dealer with UKNA links killed in counter-operation near Assam-Manipur border

A suspected drug dealer with alleged links to the United Kuki National Army was killed during a counter-operation conducted by Cachar Police near the Assam-Manipur border late on Wednesday, May 13 night, officials said.

The operation was carried out in the dense forest area of Bomapuji under Jirighat Police Station following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the accused.

The deceased was identified as Sailen Dongal alias Dulung, a resident of Manipur. Police said he was allegedly involved in the May 5 firing incident at Diglang during an anti-drug operation in which police constable Sharif Hussain Qazi sustained bullet injuries.

According to Sanjib Kumar Saikia, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar, the accused allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape during the operation. In the exchange of fire, Assam Police Commando Battalion personnel Nabajit Tati sustained injuries, though officials said he was protected by his bulletproof vest.

Police personnel retaliated in self-defense, injuring Sailen Dongal. He was later taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Officials said the firearm allegedly used in the earlier shootout was recovered during the operation.

SSP Saikia stated that the accused was believed to be an active cadre of the United Kuki National Army and was allegedly connected to an inter-state drug trafficking network operating along the Assam-Manipur border.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify and trace other absconding associates linked to the racket.