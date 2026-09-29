Drug-free society essential for building developed India: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 29 said building a drug-free society was essential to achieving the vision of a developed India, stressing that the country needed healthy, educated and responsible citizens.

Acharya made the remarks while participating in the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

Addressing participants, the Governor said freedom fighters had envisioned a strong nation and a value-based younger generation, and society had a collective responsibility to carry forward that vision.

Karbi Anglong is the seventh district visited by Acharya as part of his outreach under the anti-drug initiative.

Students, social organisations, ex-servicemen, civil society representatives and government officials participated in the march.

Acharya also paid tribute to freedom fighters from the region, including Semsonsing Ingti and Nongjirang Lekthe.

He said the strength of the nation lay in its youth and called for their energy to be channelled towards education, skill development, sports and innovation.

The Governor said the strong participation in the padayatra reflected a collective determination among people to confront drug abuse.

Acharya stressed that creating a drug-free society could not be achieved through government action alone and required coordinated efforts by families, educational institutions, social organisations and religious institutions.

He called for greater community participation in preventing drug abuse and supporting efforts towards rehabilitation and a healthier society.