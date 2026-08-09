Drug peddler arrested in Assam's Jagiroad with 21.97 gm heroin

In another crackdown on the illegal drug trade, a suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jagiroad with 21.97 grams of heroin, according to reports.

The arrested person has been identified as Abhijit Majumdar of Sonapur. A total of 18 containers allegedly containing heroin were recovered from his possession during the operation.

The latest seizure comes amid intensified action against drug trafficking across Assam in recent months, with police and security agencies carrying out a series of raids and arrests targeting suspected peddlers and traffickers.

Authorities have been stepping up surveillance and enforcement operations in several districts as part of efforts to curb the circulation of narcotic substances, particularly heroin and other synthetic and pharmaceutical drugs.

The repeated seizures and arrests in different parts of the state have highlighted the continuing challenge posed by drug trafficking networks and the need for sustained enforcement and coordinated action.

Further investigation into the Jagiroad case is underway, including efforts to determine the source of the seized contraband and whether the accused is linked to a wider drug trafficking network.