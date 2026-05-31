Drug peddler arrested in Assam's Ledo police operation, narcotics seized

A suspected drug peddler was arrested during a joint anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Margherita and Ledo Police in Assam's Tinsukia district.

The accused, identified as Raju Sonar, a resident of No. 2 Lajum village in Margherita, was apprehended from the Kalibari area of Ledo during the operation.

Police said the raid was carried out based on specific inputs regarding drug trafficking activities in the area. While one suspect managed to escape after reportedly sensing the police presence, the team successfully detained Sonar.

During the search, police recovered approximately 6.71 grams of suspected narcotic substances from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individual has been taken into custody for further interrogation, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the source and intended destination of the seized drugs as part of the ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking in the region.