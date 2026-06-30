Drug peddler arrested, psychotropic capsules seized from e-rickshaw in Assam's Dhubri

A suspected drug peddler was arrested and a consignment of psychotropic capsules was seized during a police operation in Assam's Dhubri district on the evening of June 30.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das, intercepted an e-rickshaw at around 8 pm near Bidyapara More in Dhubri town.

The driver, identified as Tarif Ahmed, a resident of Bidyapara Ward No. 8, was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle and the accused, police recovered 132 Spas Plus capsules, weighing 135.12 grams, along with Rs 700 in cash and one mobile phone. The e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-17ER-8529 was also seized.

Police said the operation was carried out based on specific inputs, and the seized capsules, vehicle, mobile phone and cash have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.