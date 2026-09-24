Drug peddler arrested with 12.64 grams of suspected drugs in Assam's Kalgachia

In another drug-related operation in Assam, a joint team of Kalgachia and Balikuri Police arrested a young man and seized 12.64 grams of suspected drugs at Bamuntari in Assam's Kalgachia.

According to the information available, the youth was intercepted while allegedly travelling towards Abhayapuri. Police teams from Kalgachia and Balikuri jointly conducted the operation and recovered the suspected contraband from his possession.

The latest seizure comes amid a series of drug-related operations reported across Assam in recent days. In Raha and Kampur, police had detained two alleged drug suppliers at Kakatigaon and recovered suspected heroin, along with eight mobile phones, 13 containers, two syringes and ₹29,060 in cash.

In another operation near Abhayapuri market in Bongaigaon, police intercepted a Bolero allegedly carrying three suspected drug peddlers. One person was detained while two others reportedly escaped. Police seized the vehicle and 23 containers suspected to contain heroin.

Police in Bajali had also arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 22.85 grams of heroin, while an operation in Baksa led to the arrest of three suspected drug peddlers and the seizure of 5.15 grams of heroin.

In Hailakandi, police separately arrested an alleged drug peddler identified as Sajal Kumar and seized around 9.5 kg of ganja, which was reportedly brought from Barjalenga in Cachar for sale.

The latest operation at Bamuntari adds to the continuing series of drug seizures and arrests across different districts of Assam. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the seized substance, its intended destination and possible links to a wider supply network.