Drug peddler arrested with 14.18 grams of heroin, stolen scooter in Guwahati
A Noonmati Police team arrested Haren Kalita during a raid at Borochawk and seized suspected heroin. The operation also led to the recovery of a stolen scooter as investigators probe a wider drug network.
- Noonmati police acted on intelligence inputs before conducting the Borochawk raid
- The accused was identified as 39-year-old Haren Kalita from Haripur
- Police said 12 heroin vials weighed 14.18 grams in total
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Noonmati Police Station under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate arrested a suspected drug peddler during a raid at Borochawk.
The accused has been identified as Haren Kalita (39), a resident of Haripur.
According to police, Kalita was apprehended with 12 vials of suspected heroin weighing 14.18 grams. Police also recovered six empty vials, ₹5,650 in cash and a mobile phone from his possession.
During the operation, police further recovered a stolen Yamaha Ray Z scooter, which is suspected to be linked to the accused.
The accused has been taken into custody and legal action has been initiated. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and the alleged involvement of the accused in a wider drug trafficking network.
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